

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Quarterly national accounts, retail sales and current account figures from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK GDP, retail sales and balance of payment data. The economy is forecast to remain flat sequentially in the third quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the second quarter. In November, retail sales are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in October.



Also, Germany's Destatis publishes import price data for November.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office releases final foreign trade data.



At 2.45 am ET, consumer confidence and producer prices are due from France. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to 88 in December from 87 in November.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is scheduled to issue final GDP data for the third quarter. The initial estimate showed that the economy grew 0.3 percent after rising 0.4 percent in the second quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, business and consumer confidence survey results are due from Italy. In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland.



At 6.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial turnover data for October.



