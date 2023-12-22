Anzeige
22.12.2023 | 08:00
Bybit Secures Top Rankings in Institutional Crypto Futures

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is thrilled to announce its continued ascent in the institutional crypto market, claiming top positions in several key derivatives categories. Recent data from Coinglass reveals Bybit's stella performance, securing top positions in key derivatives categories. Bybit is proud to rank third in Total BTC Futures open interest and claims the top two spots in ETH, SOL, and XRP futures, solidifying its reputation as the premier platform for professional investors seeking liquidity, stability, and trusted expertise.

Bybit Logo

Eugene Cheung, Head of Institutional at Bybit, emphasized the significance of these achievements, stating, "These rankings are a testament to our unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of institutional traders. We've invested heavily in building a robust and secure infrastructure and products, ensuring deep liquidity and ultra-fast execution, and it's gratifying to see this resonate with such influential players in the market."

Eugene commented on the significance of surpassing major competitors in crucial altcoin markets, adding, "Surpassing major competitors in crucial altcoin markets like ETH, SOL, and XRP further demonstrates Bybit's growing appeal in the institutional space. These markets are increasingly vital for sophisticated investors seeking diversification and alpha generation, and Bybit is positioned as the premier platform to unlock these opportunities."

This exceptional performance follows a series of strategic initiatives like Unified Trading Account and Exchange Broker Program aimed at attracting and empowering institutional investors.

As the digital asset landscape evolves, Bybit remains at the forefront of innovation, continually adapting to meet the ever-growing demands of institutional investors. With its unwavering commitment to robust infrastructure, deep liquidity, and an institutional focus, Bybit is poised to solidify its position as the preferred platform for professional traders navigating the complexities of the crypto market.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-secures-top-rankings-in-institutional-crypto-futures-302021624.html

