

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), an engineering and construction company, on Friday announced that its subsidiary Seymour Whyte has received a contract to improve Cressbrook Dam, in the Toowoomba region, around 100 km from Brisbane.



As per the company, the project is worth over 86 million euros.



The focus of the project is to increase the dam's capacity in order to protect the Toowoomba region from flooding, and to strengthen the infrastructure's climate resilience.



The construction work includes upgrades to access roads, widening of concrete spillway, extensive upgrades to the dam's filtration system, raising the dam's crest height and will take around two years to complete according to the company.



On Thursday, Vinci shares closed at $31.25, up 1.20%.



