DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 December 2023 it purchased a total of 213,090 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 138,090 75,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.308 GBP1.134 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.298 GBP1.124 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.303137 GBP1.130317

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,023,916 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3655 1.300 XDUB 08:10:08 00068250524TRLO0 3409 1.300 XDUB 08:33:54 00068250901TRLO0 3728 1.304 XDUB 08:54:19 00068251532TRLO0 2499 1.302 XDUB 09:17:54 00068252031TRLO0 888 1.302 XDUB 09:20:28 00068252080TRLO0 4124 1.300 XDUB 09:40:56 00068252403TRLO0 5025 1.300 XDUB 09:40:59 00068252405TRLO0 799 1.300 XDUB 09:58:10 00068252779TRLO0 3503 1.298 XDUB 10:01:10 00068252863TRLO0 5544 1.300 XDUB 11:42:11 00068255144TRLO0 3044 1.300 XDUB 12:07:00 00068255587TRLO0 4602 1.300 XDUB 12:16:01 00068255747TRLO0 3568 1.298 XDUB 12:16:11 00068255757TRLO0 5021 1.302 XDUB 12:40:47 00068256129TRLO0 6514 1.302 XDUB 12:40:47 00068256130TRLO0 4286 1.302 XDUB 12:40:47 00068256131TRLO0 2430 1.304 XDUB 13:22:49 00068256928TRLO0 3441 1.304 XDUB 13:22:49 00068256929TRLO0 2478 1.304 XDUB 13:29:10 00068257029TRLO0 2246 1.304 XDUB 13:51:30 00068257391TRLO0 5000 1.308 XDUB 14:19:08 00068257936TRLO0 5000 1.308 XDUB 14:19:08 00068257937TRLO0 2710 1.308 XDUB 14:19:08 00068257938TRLO0 3427 1.304 XDUB 14:43:27 00068258535TRLO0 2500 1.306 XDUB 14:43:27 00068258536TRLO0 1600 1.306 XDUB 14:43:27 00068258537TRLO0 74 1.306 XDUB 14:43:27 00068258538TRLO0 4091 1.300 XDUB 15:05:10 00068259252TRLO0 313 1.302 XDUB 15:05:10 00068259253TRLO0 2500 1.302 XDUB 15:05:10 00068259254TRLO0 950 1.304 XDUB 15:34:58 00068260361TRLO0 5183 1.306 XDUB 15:57:25 00068261102TRLO0 16142 1.306 XDUB 15:57:25 00068261103TRLO0 8000 1.306 XDUB 15:57:25 00068261104TRLO0 1561 1.306 XDUB 15:57:25 00068261105TRLO0 612 1.302 XDUB 16:15:25 00068261837TRLO0 3561 1.302 XDUB 16:15:25 00068261838TRLO0 4062 1.302 XDUB 16:15:25 00068261839TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 861 113.00 XLON 08:08:54 00068250508TRLO0 3974 112.40 XLON 08:10:08 00068250523TRLO0 2704 112.80 XLON 09:20:28 00068252081TRLO0 1211 112.80 XLON 09:20:28 00068252082TRLO0 120 112.60 XLON 09:40:56 00068252401TRLO0 3873 112.60 XLON 09:40:56 00068252402TRLO0 861 113.00 XLON 10:13:39 00068253106TRLO0 645 112.60 XLON 10:43:43 00068253811TRLO0 1370 112.60 XLON 10:43:43 00068253812TRLO0 3330 112.60 XLON 12:16:11 00068255755TRLO0 907 112.60 XLON 12:16:11 00068255756TRLO0 35 113.00 XLON 12:53:04 00068256335TRLO0 4186 113.00 XLON 12:53:04 00068256336TRLO0 2130 113.20 XLON 14:21:59 00068258023TRLO0 5308 113.40 XLON 14:21:59 00068258024TRLO0 1557 113.40 XLON 14:21:59 00068258025TRLO0 972 113.00 XLON 14:59:19 00068258999TRLO0 2906 113.00 XLON 14:59:19 00068259000TRLO0 4672 113.00 XLON 15:05:59 00068259274TRLO0 2 113.20 XLON 15:33:57 00068260325TRLO0 7253 113.20 XLON 15:33:57 00068260326TRLO0 3905 113.20 XLON 15:33:57 00068260327TRLO0 1278 113.20 XLON 15:33:57 00068260328TRLO0 4165 113.20 XLON 15:36:06 00068260411TRLO0 8343 113.20 XLON 15:36:06 00068260412TRLO0 3517 113.40 XLON 15:51:48 00068260941TRLO0 98 113.40 XLON 15:51:48 00068260942TRLO0 2314 112.80 XLON 16:02:38 00068261388TRLO0 871 113.20 XLON 16:13:59 00068261775TRLO0 1632 113.20 XLON 16:15:25 00068261836TRLO0

