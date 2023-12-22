Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktien-News: Defense Metals - Verkehrte Welt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.12.23
08:01 Uhr
1,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3121,35409:46
Dow Jones News
22.12.2023 | 08:31
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
22 December 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 December 2023 it purchased a total of 213,090 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           138,090     75,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.308     GBP1.134 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.298     GBP1.124 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.303137    GBP1.130317

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,023,916 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3655       1.300         XDUB      08:10:08      00068250524TRLO0 
3409       1.300         XDUB      08:33:54      00068250901TRLO0 
3728       1.304         XDUB      08:54:19      00068251532TRLO0 
2499       1.302         XDUB      09:17:54      00068252031TRLO0 
888       1.302         XDUB      09:20:28      00068252080TRLO0 
4124       1.300         XDUB      09:40:56      00068252403TRLO0 
5025       1.300         XDUB      09:40:59      00068252405TRLO0 
799       1.300         XDUB      09:58:10      00068252779TRLO0 
3503       1.298         XDUB      10:01:10      00068252863TRLO0 
5544       1.300         XDUB      11:42:11      00068255144TRLO0 
3044       1.300         XDUB      12:07:00      00068255587TRLO0 
4602       1.300         XDUB      12:16:01      00068255747TRLO0 
3568       1.298         XDUB      12:16:11      00068255757TRLO0 
5021       1.302         XDUB      12:40:47      00068256129TRLO0 
6514       1.302         XDUB      12:40:47      00068256130TRLO0 
4286       1.302         XDUB      12:40:47      00068256131TRLO0 
2430       1.304         XDUB      13:22:49      00068256928TRLO0 
3441       1.304         XDUB      13:22:49      00068256929TRLO0 
2478       1.304         XDUB      13:29:10      00068257029TRLO0 
2246       1.304         XDUB      13:51:30      00068257391TRLO0 
5000       1.308         XDUB      14:19:08      00068257936TRLO0 
5000       1.308         XDUB      14:19:08      00068257937TRLO0 
2710       1.308         XDUB      14:19:08      00068257938TRLO0 
3427       1.304         XDUB      14:43:27      00068258535TRLO0 
2500       1.306         XDUB      14:43:27      00068258536TRLO0 
1600       1.306         XDUB      14:43:27      00068258537TRLO0 
74        1.306         XDUB      14:43:27      00068258538TRLO0 
4091       1.300         XDUB      15:05:10      00068259252TRLO0 
313       1.302         XDUB      15:05:10      00068259253TRLO0 
2500       1.302         XDUB      15:05:10      00068259254TRLO0 
950       1.304         XDUB      15:34:58      00068260361TRLO0 
5183       1.306         XDUB      15:57:25      00068261102TRLO0 
16142      1.306         XDUB      15:57:25      00068261103TRLO0 
8000       1.306         XDUB      15:57:25      00068261104TRLO0 
1561       1.306         XDUB      15:57:25      00068261105TRLO0 
612       1.302         XDUB      16:15:25      00068261837TRLO0 
3561       1.302         XDUB      16:15:25      00068261838TRLO0 
4062       1.302         XDUB      16:15:25      00068261839TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
861       113.00        XLON      08:08:54      00068250508TRLO0 
3974       112.40        XLON      08:10:08      00068250523TRLO0 
2704       112.80        XLON      09:20:28      00068252081TRLO0 
1211       112.80        XLON      09:20:28      00068252082TRLO0 
120       112.60        XLON      09:40:56      00068252401TRLO0 
3873       112.60        XLON      09:40:56      00068252402TRLO0 
861       113.00        XLON      10:13:39      00068253106TRLO0 
645       112.60        XLON      10:43:43      00068253811TRLO0 
1370       112.60        XLON      10:43:43      00068253812TRLO0 
3330       112.60        XLON      12:16:11      00068255755TRLO0 
907       112.60        XLON      12:16:11      00068255756TRLO0 
35        113.00        XLON      12:53:04      00068256335TRLO0 
4186       113.00        XLON      12:53:04      00068256336TRLO0 
2130       113.20        XLON      14:21:59      00068258023TRLO0 
5308       113.40        XLON      14:21:59      00068258024TRLO0 
1557       113.40        XLON      14:21:59      00068258025TRLO0 
972       113.00        XLON      14:59:19      00068258999TRLO0 
2906       113.00        XLON      14:59:19      00068259000TRLO0 
4672       113.00        XLON      15:05:59      00068259274TRLO0 
2        113.20        XLON      15:33:57      00068260325TRLO0 
7253       113.20        XLON      15:33:57      00068260326TRLO0 
3905       113.20        XLON      15:33:57      00068260327TRLO0 
1278       113.20        XLON      15:33:57      00068260328TRLO0 
4165       113.20        XLON      15:36:06      00068260411TRLO0 
8343       113.20        XLON      15:36:06      00068260412TRLO0 
3517       113.40        XLON      15:51:48      00068260941TRLO0 
98        113.40        XLON      15:51:48      00068260942TRLO0 
2314       112.80        XLON      16:02:38      00068261388TRLO0 
871       113.20        XLON      16:13:59      00068261775TRLO0 
1632       113.20        XLON      16:15:25      00068261836TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  293553 
EQS News ID:  1802603 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802603&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.