

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Friday.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 1.2715 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2688.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound advanced to 0.8650, 1.0895 and 180.96 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8673, 1.0862 and 180.30, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 0.85 against the euro, 1.10 against the franc and 185.00 against the yen.



