NordVPN partners with Movember and doubles donations

The campaign aims to highlight the well-being of individuals in the digital age

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN, a leading cybersecurity company, is proud to announce its partnership with Movember, a global movement committed to changing the face of men's health. Up until August 31, 2024, NordVPN will be supporting Movember's mission to raise awareness and contribute to the important cause of men's mental health and well-being. For some time NordVPN will also be doubling donations .

Movember, renowned for its iconic moustache-growing campaign, focuses on addressing key issues affecting men, including mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. NordVPN's commitment to supporting Movember reflects the company's dedication not only to online security but also to the well-being of individuals in the digital age.

"We are excited to join forces with Movember to shed light on crucial issues that impact men's lives," said Bob Brinklow, country manager for the UK at NordVPN . "As a company committed to the well-being of our users, we believe in causes that make a tangible difference. Movember's dedication to tackling men's health challenges aligns with our values, and we are proud to support their initiatives."

Individuals interested in supporting the cause can join NordVPN in making a difference by contributing to the Movember movement or by participating in the various awareness-raising activities, such as running in the London Landmark half marathon in April, 2024.

To learn more about NordVPN's partnership with Movember and how you can get involved, please visit: https://nordvpn.com/movember/

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, used by millions of internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption and Onion Over VPN and guarantees privacy with zero tracking. One of the key features of the product is Threat Protection, which blocks malicious websites and malware during downloads, trackers, and ads. NordVPN is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, and has over 5,900 servers in 60 countries worldwide.

About Movember:

Movember is a global movement that encourages men to grow moustaches during November to raise awareness and funds for men's health issues, including mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. Through various initiatives, Movember aims to change the face of men's health by fostering open conversations and providing support and resources.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordvpn-partners-with-movember-and-doubles-donations-302021140.html