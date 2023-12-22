Seedlip Drinks: This Festive Season Seedlip Introduces a New Cocktail Selection in Partnership with Nation's Top Bars, Inviting us to Drink Interesting

From London to Edinburgh, embark on a journey of unparalleled taste and alluring botanicals as Seedlip introduces an interesting cocktail collection - all without a drop of alcohol

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedlip, the alcohol-free drinks brand, has teamed up with some of the Nation's top bars across the country to curate a selection of vibrant and delicious alcohol-free cocktails. Selected top mixologists and top bartenders have thoughtfully crafted and curated the most interesting drinks of the festive season using Seedlip.

Customers looking to make the most interesting and distinctive order at the bar should head down to one of the locations below to try an alcohol-free Seedlip cocktail and maybe unveil a brand new favourite.

Explore the Seedlip range and cocktail suggestions at Seedlipdrinks.com or visit the select bars involved at Hey Palu in Edinburgh, NightJar on Carnaby Street, London, Apricity Restaurant in Mayfair, London and Couch in Birmingham.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306387/Seedlip_Drinks.jpg

