Rexx Ecosystem Announces Exchanges Names for Listing REXX Coin

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / Rexx Ecosystem, a multifaceted platform integrating gaming, trading, news, exploration, payments, and supply chain management, is pleased to announce the upcoming listing of its native cryptocurrency, REXX Coin, on four prominent exchanges.

Having successfully concluded its Presale Phase 1, 2, and 3, Rexx Ecosystem is now entering Phase 4 , offering enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire REXX coins at a favorable rate of $0.03 before the scheduled exchange listing.

Rexx Coin has prioritized security and transparency through a robust Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process and a comprehensive audit of its operations. BlockSAFU, a reputable third-party auditor , conducted a thorough 'High Quality Audit,' examining the contract's code for potential vulnerabilities, errors, and security threats. As a result, the Rexx Coin smart contract has been certified as secure, reliable, and optimized.

Simultaneously, the project and its team have successfully completed the KYC verification process administered by BlockSAFU, providing assurance of verified ownership, including the validation of owner names and team details, and confirming the absence of any suspicious or malicious activities. This commitment to both KYC verification and comprehensive auditing underscores Rexx Coin's dedication to establishing a secure and trustworthy investment environment.

The Exchange Listing Details are as follows:

Exchange Listing Price: $0.1

Exchange Listing Date: March 15, 2024

Rexx Coin will be listed on the following four exchanges:

Bitget Exchange

Bithumb

XT.com

Latoken

The Rexx Ecosystem stands out as a comprehensive platform that caters to a wide array of use cases, providing utility in gaming, trading, news consumption, exploration, payments, and supply chain management through its suite of innovative platforms.

These include ReXXpay, a decentralized payment solution for in-game transactions, ReXXverse, a blockchain-powered gaming ecosystem, ReXXchain, employing blockchain technology for enhanced transparency in supply chain management. Additionally, ReXXplorer offers a decentralized world map of blockchain activities and initiatives worldwide, while ReXXchange serves as a decentralized exchange for peer-to-peer token swaps. For users seeking conversion between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, ReXXconnect operates as a centralized exchange. Stay updated with the latest crypto industry news through ReXXpress, a blockchain-powered decentralized news portal. Lastly, manage digital assets securely with ReXXvault, a user-friendly, secure decentralized wallet designed for optimal asset management. Each platform within the Rexx Ecosystem is meticulously crafted to enhance user experience and contribute to the overall versatility of the ecosystem.

Investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts are encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing Phase 4 to acquire REXX coins at the discounted rate before the official exchange listing. This strategic move not only aligns with Rexx Ecosystem's commitment to community engagement but also aims to reward early supporters.

With the exchange listing set for March 15, 2024, Rexx Ecosystem anticipates heightened visibility and accessibility for REXX Coin, fostering a broader user base and increasing liquidity within the cryptocurrency market.

About Rexx Ecosystem:

Rexx Ecosystem is a dynamic platform encompassing gaming, trading, news, exploration, payments, and supply chain management. Committed to innovation and user experience, Rexx Ecosystem provides a diverse range of services and utilities for its global community. The Use Cases of the Rexx Coin are covered by Rexx's eight innovative decentralised platforms or applications as follows:

1. ReXXpay - a decentralized payment solution for in-game transactions.

2. ReXXverse - a blockchain-powered gaming ecosystem

3. ReXXchain - blockchain technology for enhanced transparency in supply chain management.

4. ReXXplorer - a decentralized world map of blockchain activities and initiatives worldwide.

5. ReXXchange - a decentralized exchange for peer-to-peer token swaps.

6. ReXXconnect - a centralized exchange for conversion between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies

7. ReXXpress - a blockchain-powered decentralized news portal providing crypto industry updates.

8. ReXXvault - a user-friendly, secure decentralized wallet for the management of digital assets.

To access more information, prospective users are encouraged to explore key project-related links available at https://linktr.ee/rexxcoin

Media Contact

Contact Person: Mr. Rexx

Organization: ReXX Ecosystem

Website: https://coinrexx.com/

Email: info@coinrexx.com

Country: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: ReXX Ecosystem

View the original press release on accesswire.com