Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktien-News: Defense Metals - Verkehrte Welt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
22.12.23
08:01 Uhr
5,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9106,10010:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2023 | 09:34
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Oyj: Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping signed EUR 37.6 million ship financing loan agreements

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
December 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping signed EUR 37.6 million ship financing loan agreements

Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping has signed two loan agreements in total of EUR 37.6 million. The loan period for both loans is five years and they will be paid back in equal installments during the loan period.

The loans were granted by OP Corporate Bank Plc and the loans will be used to pay back existing loans of similar value. The loans are related to financing ESL Shipping's existing bulk carriers Viikki and Haaga, which both are LNG-powered 25,500 dwt ice classed general cargo vessels equipped with three cranes.

Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping signed EUR 37.6 million ship financing loan agreements (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b09c0c57-27b6-439a-be91-d0da51b07aa1)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.