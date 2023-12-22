DJ Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc (DSUS LN) Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.9174 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96096 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 293572 EQS News ID: 1802737 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802737&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2023 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)