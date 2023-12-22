Anzeige
Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
22.12.23
09:07 Uhr
1,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
22.12.2023
Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 22 December 2023

Name of applicant:

Moonpig Group plc

Name of scheme:

  • Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan
  • Save as You Earn Plan
  • Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  • Moonpig Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

22 June 2023

To:

21 December 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,210,000

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

  • Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan: 1,165,744

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

44,256

Name of contact:

Jayne Powell

Telephone number of contact:

020 30599621


