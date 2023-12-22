DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2023 / 10:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 166.7962 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6980378 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 293756 EQS News ID: 1803139 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1803139&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2023 04:11 ET (09:11 GMT)