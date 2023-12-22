

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer sentiment improved for the third straight month in December, monthly survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 89 in December from a revised reading of 88 in November. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 88.



Nonetheless, the reading remained below its long-term average of 100.



Households' balance of opinion on the outlook for their financial situation was stable, with index staying at -10. Meanwhile, the balance of opinion on their past financial situation rose 1 point to -29. Nonetheless, both balances remained below their long-term averages.



The index measuring future saving capacity doubled in December to 8 from 4 a month ago. At the same time, the index for current savings capacity gained only 1 point.



Consumers' assessment about opportunity to make major purchases remained stable. The corresponding index came in at -40. Likewise, the balance of opinion on the opportunity to save held steady at 37.



Assessment about both the past and future standard of living gained one point each to -78 and -45, respectively.



Households' fears regarding unemployment were virtually unchanged. The associated balance lost one point. Their opinion on future inflation was unchanged.



The survey was conducted between November 27 and December 16.



