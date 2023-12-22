

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence improved in December to the highest level in five months, and business morale also strengthened, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Consumer sentiment rose to 106.7 in December from 103.6 in the previous month. Economists had expected the index to increase slightly to 103.8.



Among components, the economic sentiment of consumers climbed notably from 111.0 in November to 118.6 in December.



The index measuring the future climate improved to 113.5 from 109, and the personal climate index rose to 102.8 from 101.2.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index also climbed to a 5-month high of 107.2 in December from 103.5 in the prior month.



Among components, all sectors recorded increases in December, except manufacturing, the survey said.



The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers worsened further to 95.4 from 96.6. Meanwhile, in construction, the index rose from 161.3 to 162.9.



