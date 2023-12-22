

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK, RHM.DE), a German aerospace and defense company, Friday announced that the Romanian ministry of defense has given a contract to the company to modernize the country's Oerlikon GDF 103 air defense artillery systems.



The contract is worth around 325 million euros and encompasses the delivery of four systems as well as training, spare parts and other services.



Two systems are to be delivered in the next two years and two more within three years.



Each of the systems ordered consists of an Oerlikon Skymaster TLCN fire control system; an X-Band Tactical Acquisition Radar 3D, or X-TAR3D; six 35mm GDF009 TREO Oerlikon Twin Guns, including autoloader; and two heavy-duty special trucks for transporting the fire control system and the tracking radar as per the company.



Currently, Rheinmetall shares are trading at EUR 285.60, down 0.21%.



