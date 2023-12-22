

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc. (ACN) Friday announced an agreement to acquire Customer Management IT and SirfinPA, a pair of jointly-owned Italian technology consultancies. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.



The company said the combination is in line with its focus on helping Italian public service organizations build their digital core and deliver enhanced services.



Customer Management IT and SirfinPA have been supporting the Italian Ministry of Justice with technology applications and digital infrastructure for trials.



