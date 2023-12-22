

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices increased in November largely reflecting the rebound in mining and energy prices, the statistical office INSEE reported Friday.



Producer prices in the domestic market rose 0.3 percent on a yearly basis, in contrast to the 1.4 percent fall in October and a 1.5 percent decrease in September.



Prices were 32 percent above their 2021 average level.



Data showed that prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water rose 4.2 percent after falling 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, coke and refined petroleum product prices plunged 18.2 percent and prices of manufactured products slid 1.5 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices in the home market advanced 2.4 percent. The gain reversed October's 0.1 percent drop.



Overall producer prices gained 1.5 percent on month due to the rise in electricity prices. Annually, prices fell for the fifth straight month. The producer price index slid 0.5 percent following a 1.5 percent drop.



