PR Newswire
22.12.2023 | 12:36
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 21-December-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue469.69p
INCLUDING current year revenue474.49p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

