Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2023) - MetaTrace, an evolving entity in the gaming industry, has recently been valued with an anticipated growth by the Mezen Consulting Group. This valuation is a significant achievement for the company, especially considering its flagship game has yet to be fully launched.

The high valuation of MetaTrace, despite its pre-launch status, can be attributed to its already substantial user base and a well-established ecosystem within the gaming community. These factors are pivotal in driving the company's growth and market presence in the upcoming year.

MetaTrace focuses on enhancing its mobile gaming experience while simultaneously expanding its range of blockchain products ecosystem. This dual focus aims to bolster community engagement and cater to the diverse needs of its expanding user base.

About MetaTrace:

MetaTrace is a mobile geo-location game that combines real-world map navigation with the Polygon blockchain, allowing players to collect unique NFT Cypets and treasure boxes filled with cryptocurrency. The game blends outdoor exploration with the crypto world, offering players a novel way to engage with digital assets and blockchain technology.

