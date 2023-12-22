

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The White House says President Joe Biden believes Japanese-owned Nippon Steel's bid to buy U.S. Steel deserves 'serious scrutiny' on national security grounds.



'He believes the purchase of this iconic American-owned company by a foreign entity - even one from a close ally - appears to deserve serious scrutiny in terms of its potential impact on national security and supply chain reliability,' National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said in a statement.



He added that the interagency committee on foreign investment is set up to carefully investigate this type of transactions.



'This Administration will be ready to look carefully at the findings of any such investigation and to act if appropriate.'



The White House expressed concern over the announced deal, which comes at a time 'factories are coming back home, jobs are coming back home, American companies are making things in America again' because of President Biden's policies.



It noted that Biden has taken action to protect the U.S. steel companies against unfair and market-distorting trade practices in China and other countries.



Since President Biden took office, 800,000 manufacturing jobs have been created, according to the White House.



Nippon Steel Corp. earlier this week signed an agreement to acquire United States Steel Corporation for $14.9 billion.



The acquisition of the 122-year-old U. S. Steel by Nippon is expected to transform Japan's largest steelmaker into one of the world's biggest steel companies.



The United Steelworkers (USW) welcomed Brainard's statement and the Biden administration's assessment that the announced sale of U.S. Steel to the Japanese auto giant deserves 'serious scrutiny' to determine its larger implications for U.S. national security and critical supply chains.



USW International President David McCall said the union shares many of the concerns expressed by the White House, including how this deal may impact the future of domestic steel production.



He had earlier said neither U.S. Steel nor Nippon reached out to the union regarding the deal. It is a violation of UAW's partnership agreement that requires U.S. Steel to notify the union of a change in control or business conditions, according to him.



He warned that the union, which represents 850,000 U.S. workers, will hold the U.S. Steel management accountable to 'every letter of our collective bargaining and other existing agreements.'



