

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices declined at a slower pace in November, data released by Destatis showed on Friday.



Import prices were down 9.0 percent from the previous year. The annual rate was slower than the 13.0 percent decline posted in October and a 14.3 percent decrease in September.



Destatis said the decline was primarily due to a base effect originating from the high price increases in 2022.



Data showed that energy import prices plunged 31.7 percent annually and prices of imported intermediate goods decreased 8.0 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods prices rose 1.7 percent.



On month, import prices edged down 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase in October.



Further, data showed that export prices declined 2.2 percent from the previous year after easing 2.4 percent in October. Export prices posted a monthly fall of 0.2 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent drop.



