

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the eighth straight month in November, led by the decrease in the prices of electricity, paper and paper products, and oil products, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 7.7 percent year-over-year in October, following an 8.1 percent decline in the previous month.



The downward price trend for manufactured products was particularly caused by the decrease in the prices of electricity, paper and paper products, and oil products compared to last year's November, the agency said.



Domestic producer prices declined 6.5 percent annually in November, and those in the export market slid sharply by 9.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent from October, when they edged down by 0.2 percent. This was the third successive monthly fall.



Separate official data showed the unemployment rate in Finland held steady at 6.8 percent in November. A year ago, the rate was 5.9 percent.



There were 190,000 unemployed people in November, compared to 164,000 in the corresponding month last year.



