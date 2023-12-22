Anzeige
Freitag, 22.12.2023
Aktien-News: Defense Metals - Verkehrte Welt
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
21.12.23
16:30 Uhr
1,985 Euro
-0,007
-0,35 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.12.2023 | 13:18
FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

22 December 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 21 December 2023 that Nicole Mangold, a connected person and wife of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, sold 280,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company at a price of £1.696 per share.

Following this transaction Mr Mangold retains a holding of over 550% of his annual salary, which is comfortably above the 200% requirement under the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

The calculation includes the 1,271,129 shares held by Mr Mangold and his wife (a person closely associated with him) and the after-tax value of 530,001 unvested Executive Annual Bonus Plan conditional awards (the only condition of which is continued employment). The calculation was based on the closing share price on 21 December 2023 of £1.705

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicole Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.696

280,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

280,000

£474,880.00

e)

Date of the transaction

21 December 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


