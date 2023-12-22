

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Spending might get special attention on Friday.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares were broadly higher.



In the Asian session, Gold climbed to its highest level in nearly three weeks. Oil is targeting another weekly gain.



As of 6.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 100.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 20.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The Dow advanced 322.35 points or 0.9 percent to 37,404.35, the Nasdaq surged 185.92 points or 1.3 percent to 14,963.84 and the S&P 500 jumped 48.40 points or 1.0 percent to 4,746.75.



On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 2.4 percent, while it was down 5.4 percent in October.



The Personal Income and Outlays for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the previous month.



The New Home Sales for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 690K, while it was 679K in the prior month.



The Consumer Sentiment for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 69.4, while it was 69.4 in November.



Asian stocks ended on a muted note Friday. Chinese shares edged lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.13 percent to 2,914.78 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.69 percent to 16,340.41.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 33,169.05 while the broader Topix index closed 0.45 percent higher at 2,336.43. Australian markets also ended on a flat note.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 1.47 points or 0.01 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 5.63 points or 0.0.03 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 15.30 points or 0.05 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 36.37 points or 0.33 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.20 percent.



