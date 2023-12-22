The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 21 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 21 December 2023 87.64p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 86.16p per ordinary share
22 December 2023
