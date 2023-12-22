

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - More German companies, mainly service providers, are planning to recruit staff in the coming months, results of a survey by the ifo institute showed Friday.



The ifo Employment Barometer climbed to 96.5 points in December from 95.9 points in November. The reading was the highest since August, when it was at 97.



'At the moment, service providers in particular are looking for new staff,' Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo, said.



'In manufacturing, however, a lack of orders is leading companies to be rather cautious.'



Among service providers, mainly the IT and tourism industries are planning to hire more employees.



Meanwhile, the hospitality industry was planning to shed staff.



In trade, firms did not have plans to hire new staff, while construction companies were cautious on taking in new recruits due to the slowdown.



