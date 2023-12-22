The Chemours Company: Chemours CEO and CSO Drive Conversations on the Role of the Private Sector in Accelerating Climate Progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / Chemours President and CEO Mark Newman and Chief Sustainability Officer Amber Wellman recently returned from COP28, where they spent time meeting with business leaders from around the globe who are working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world.

Throughout the COP28 summit, Mark and Amber participated in different roundtable discussions, panels, meetings, and workshops - ranging from broad topics such as "How to Build a Low-Carbon Future" to more specific issues such as "The Role of the Circular Economy in Climate Progress." These discussions happened side by side with the official climate negotiations-helping shape those debates and conversations.

For Chemours, the message was clear - Our chemistry is essential to a more sustainable planet, and we can make it responsibly.

Mark also stressed that big-picture policy objectives like the EU Green Deal or the U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act must be supported and aligned with the right incentives and science-based regulations that allow the private sector to drive both the innovation and deployment of technology needed to address the climate crisis.

Meanwhile, Amber joined several events and workshops hosted by The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg where she had the opportunity to highlight Chemours' leadership in responsible manufacturing and discuss our sustainable offerings with the media and CSOs from major companies across the globe.

COP28 saw the largest business presence of any previous summit and companies like Chemours must come to the table at forums like COP28 to forge new partnerships that will help us build a more sustainable future for our company, customers, communities, and our planet.

Here are some key takeaways from Chemours CEO and CSO:

"Someone asked me why a company like Chemours participated in a global climate summit. The answer is simple - our chemistry is an essential part of the solution to climate change. When we look at the technology that is needed to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonize the economy, so much of it is rooted in material science and chemistry.

While my conversations at COP covered a range of topics, one topic was consistent - we need more collaboration and cohesiveness between industry and government. Big picture policy objectives like the EU Green Deal or the U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act must be aligned with the right incentives and science-based regulations that allow the private sector to drive both the innovation and deployment of technology needed to address the climate crisis.

I've been really encouraged by my conversations at COP28 and the enthusiasm I've seen for strengthening public-private partnerships. That's why it's so important that companies like Chemours are here - so we can work together with all stakeholders to build a brighter future." - Mark Newman, President & CEO, Chemours

"I'm thrilled to have represented Chemours at COP28 as each day was full of meaningful discussions and valuable insights on global climate action. I was encouraged to engage with leaders representing different industries and governments from across the world, and participate in conversations with CSOs from companies of all sizes and sectors. This is a global challenge, and we must work together and share best practices to keep 1.5 alive!

But conversations alone won't cut it. We need the progress made at COP28 to be a catalyst for meaningful action and stronger public-private partnerships. Fortunately, I truly believe that we have the tools, resources, and know-how we need to solve these challenges - now it's time to put them into action.

I left COP feeling a greater sense of urgency about the climate, but also energized about the opportunities I see for Chemours to be part of the solution. I'm so proud to lead the sustainability efforts at a company that recognizes that what's good for the planet is good for business. Our sustainable offerings are helping transform the economy, accelerate the energy transition, and help nations across the world meet their climate goals. As a science-based company, we're also driven by our commitment to responsible manufacturing of our critical chemistries - a commitment that we are delivering on every single day." - Dr. Amber Wellman, Chief Sustainability Officer, Chemours

