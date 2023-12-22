

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. personal income and spending data and durable goods orders for November are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the euro and the yen, it held steady against the pound and the franc.



The greenback was worth 142.11 against the yen, 0.8549 against the franc, 1.1019 against the euro and 1.2719 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



