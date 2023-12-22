

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economic output contracted in the third quarter indicating that the economy is moving into a mild recession towards the end of the year.



Gross domestic product shrank 0.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter, which was revised down from the flat growth estimated initially, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.



The ONS also revised the second quarter GDP to show no growth from a previously estimated increase of 0.2 percent.



In output terms, data showed that there was a 0.2 percent drop in the services sector, which offset a 0.4 percent rise in construction output and a 0.1 percent gain in the production sector.



The expenditure-side breakdown showed that a fall in business investment and household spending was partially offset by an increase in government spending and the volume of international trade flows.



Household consumption shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter. The fall largely reflects lower spending on miscellaneous goods and services, spending on restaurants and hotels.



Driven by high spending on public administration and defense, government consumption gained 0.8 percent. Gross fixed capital formation dropped 1.6 percent mainly due to a 3.2 percent decrease in business investment.



The trade deficit for goods and services was 0.8 percent of nominal GDP, data showed.



The latest release suggests the economy was a bit weaker than previously thought in the third quarter and the mildest of mild recession may have begun, Capital Economics' economist Ashley Webb said.



The latest activity surveys point to weak GDP growth in the fourth quarter too, the economist added.



The growth indicator of the Confederation of British Industry on Friday showed that private sector activity declined slightly in the three months to December.



The decline now extends a stretch of one-and-a-half years without growth. Firms expect this trend to continue in the New Year.



The Bank of England staff forecast GDP growth to be broadly flat in the fourth quarter and over coming quarters.



Another data from the ONS showed that the current account deficit narrowed to GBP 17.18 billion in the third quarter from GBP 23.96 billion in the second quarter.



Separately, the ONS said retail sales advanced 1.3 percent monthly in November following a revised nil growth in October.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales growth accelerated to 1.3 percent from 0.2 percent.



Driven by earlier Black Friday sales and wider discounting, non-food store sales advanced 2.3 percent. At the same time, food store sales moved up 0.8 percent.



Automotive fuel sales gained 0.6 percent as fuel prices fell. The contribution of non-store retailing rounded to zero, data showed.



On a yearly basis, retail sales posted a marginal growth of 0.1 percent, reversing a 2.5 percent decrease in October.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales gained 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 2.1 percent drop a month ago.



The latest Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry said the retail sales declined more sharply in December despite festive period as strained household finances and higher interest rates damped household spending.



Retailers expect sales to fall deeply next month.



