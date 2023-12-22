

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices increased for the first time in eight months in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industries rose 1.4 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 2.4 percent fall in October.



Factory gate prices for chemicals and chemical products alone grew 22.5 percent annually in November, and those for beverages rose by 10.3 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for food products dropped 8.8 percent, which was their lowest level in almost two years.



Prices for domestic sales decreased 3.7 percent in November from a year ago, while those for the export market rose by 1.6 percent.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices plunged 14.1 percent annually in November, while those for construction products rose by 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices edged down 0.1 percent versus a 1.1 percent rise in October. This was the first fall in four months.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken