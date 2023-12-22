

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a significant rebound in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged by much more than expected in the month of November.



The report said durable goods orders spiked by 5.4 percent in November after tumbling by a revised 5.1 percent in October.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 2.2 percent compared to the 5.4 percent nosedive that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding the rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.5 percent in November after falling by 0.3 percent in October. Ex-transportation orders were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken