

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland remained stable for the fourth straight month in November, in line with expectations, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent in November, the same as in the previous four months.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people rose to 773,400 in November from 770,400 in October.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 decreased to 100,900 in November from 102,300 in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken