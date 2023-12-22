BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



The Directors of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2023, has previously been notified to a RIS.



Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 25 January 2024.



Enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 1098



Date: 22 December 2023