Prairie Operating Co. Announces Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market

HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (OTCQB: PROP; the "Company" or "Prairie") announced today that the Company has received approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market stock exchange ("Nasdaq"). Trading on Nasdaq is expected to commence on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB until trading on Nasdaq commences. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting, and the Company's ticker symbol "PROP" will remain unchanged.

"We believe that trading on the Nasdaq will provide Prairie with a platform to generate greater long-term value for our stockholders by increasing our presence within the institutional investor community and improving liquidity in the trading volume of our stock," stated, Ed Kovalik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This uplisting is a key step forward for the Company as we continue to execute upon our growth strategy and expand our reach in the capital markets."

Uplisting to a major national exchange represents a major milestone for the Company. Nasdaq is widely recognized for its stringent listing requirements and transparency, making it an ideal platform to showcase the Company's accomplishments and attract a broader investor base.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. (f/k/a Creek Road Miners, Inc.) is a publicly-traded company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids with operations focused on unconventional oil and natural gas reservoirs located in Colorado focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The company also owns crypto miner computer assets, complementary to its energy assets. The Company is dedicated to developing affordable, reliable energy to meet the world's growing demand while continuing to protect the environment. To learn more, visit www.prairieopco.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, financial, legal, political, and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the risks related to the growth of the Company's business; and the effects of competition on the Company's future business. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks not currently known by the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report and Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



Investor Relations Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

wp@prairieopco.com

832.274.3449



