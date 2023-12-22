Ali Yildiz December 22, 2023 Letter to the Shareholders of Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. "OTC:(PRTT)" Ali Yildiz Addresses shareholders of the company.



As we stated last week we are in the final stages of our PCAOB audit and expect its completion very soon. We have now responded to the open items to the auditor. We expect to receive the finalized audit report very soon and feel we can still meet our goal of completion before year end. As we end the year we are optimistic and believe that the company has accomplished a lot within this calendar year. We have experienced growth in revenue and profitability quarter over quarter. We have reached new milestones which at the first of the year seemed very aggressive. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the new year and we believe our strategic positioning within the industry is unique and will provide excellent opportunities.

Finalizing our PCAOB audit is a crucial part of our plans to grow the company and increase our market share for the company. We have also announced a stock buyback program and will begin the program within the coming weeks. We believe the company is in an excellent position to take advantage of several unique situations within our industry. Expansion into South America, Eurasia, and throughout Europe will allow us to maximize profitability and bring the company to new heights both from a revenue and profit perspective.

Our recent acquisition of Bosfor Export has also opened new opportunities and new routes that bring exciting opportunities to our business. We believe this acquisition will play an integral part of our expansion into South America and it also brings opportunities to our current shipping routes throughout the Black Sea. This enhances our current business growth in shipping, customs storage, rail transport, road transport and air freight. As we grow into a worldwide logistics company we look forward to implementing our unique and robust logistics technologies and custom solutions into the daily operations of the companies and clients we work with. We look forward to a successful end of 2023 and the beginning of a successful 2024. We will be providing weekly updates with our audit progress.

