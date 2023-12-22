

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's dream project, Hyperloop One, once touted as a futuristic high-speed transit system, is shutting down. The company plans to lay off all its employees by year-end and sell its remaining assets.



The idea of building capsules to transport people at high speed was initially proposed by Musk in 2013. Initially dismissed as improbable by scientists, Musk managed to raise millions of dollars in 2014 to develop a hyperloop that could travel at speeds of up to 700 mph.



The company planned to develop a hyperloop using magnetic levitation technology within a vacuum tube, which would reduce friction and air resistance.



In 2017, Virgin Group's Richard Branson joined the company bringing $350 million in investments along with Dubai-based DP World.



Hyperloop One trial prototypes were built in the Nevada desert and during the first and only trial with human beings in 2020, the Hyperloop pod travelled at a mere speed of 100 mph.



The company faced numerous engineering challenges, such as issues with the hyperloop's structure, leading to the decision to build all tubes in a straight line.



During the pandemic, the situation worsened as investors began to drop out of the project and Richard Branson also pulled out of the company.



In 2022, the company changed its strategy and focused on cargo transport.



Elon Musk's The Boring Company built short tunnels, including a mile-long prototype tube near SpaceX headquarters in California for testing Hyperloop pods, but now these tunnels are used for testing human-driven Tesla.



