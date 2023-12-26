

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.1029 against the euro and 142.09 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1007 and 142.34, respectively.



Moving away from an early high of 0.8568 against the Swiss franc, the greenback slipped to a 4-day low of 0.8550.



The greenback edged down to 1.2714 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2689.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback slid to a 4-day low of 0.6816 and more than a 5-1/2-month low of 0.6324 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6796 and 0.6305, respectively.



Moving away from an early high of 1.3262 against the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged down to 1.3251.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.11 against the euro, 140.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the franc, 1.28 against the sterling, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.64 against the kiwi and 1.31 against the loonie.



