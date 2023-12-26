Anzeige
26.12.2023
ProCap International: Pioneering a New Era in Capital Management at Seoul Seminar

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCap International's seminar in Seoul showcased its effective capital protection model, drawing over 150 professionals and highlighting its innovative approach to revolutionizing capital management in the gaming industry.

ProCap International recently hosted the influential 'ProCap International - Leading the Way in Capital Protection' seminar at the Royal Hotel Seoul, Myeongdong District. This pivotal one-day event attracted over 150 professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs, highlighting its significant impact.

During the seminar, Star Award recipients shared their journeys of overcoming initial challenges and obstacles with perseverance and determination. Their stories of how they surmounted objections and rejections to build successful ventures, leveraging ProCap's unique business model and the System 7 Winning approach, were particularly inspiring.

The attendees showed strong confidence in ProCap's role as a leader in capital protection. There was a unanimous belief that ProCap is set to revolutionize capital management within the online gaming industry, indicating a promising future for the company.

About ProCap International:

ProCap International stands at the forefront of Capital Protection, being a technology-empowered and innovative financial services provider. The company's core lies in risk management for prediction games and various trading instruments on exchanges. Clients adhering to the ProCap Formula can enjoy stable daily returns from accurate predictions, alleviating concerns over financial losses due to incorrect forecasts.

In an era marked by industry consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap's advanced operational model strategically positions it to deliver highly competitive and cost-effective insurance products. These products are designed to meet the evolving needs of clients. The unique integration of ProCap with policyholders and gaming operators represents an industry-first, setting the stage for substantial growth through its groundbreaking business model.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Steve Hughes
Media PR Manager
Email: steve.hughes@procap.insure
Website: https://www.procap.insure

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/procap-international-pioneering-a-new-era-in-capital-management-at-seoul-seminar-302022265.html

