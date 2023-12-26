DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (NRJU LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Dec-2023 / 10:10 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.6785 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30589702 CODE: NRJU LN ISIN: FR0010524777

December 26, 2023 04:10 ET (09:10 GMT)