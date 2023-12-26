

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and RayzeBio, Inc. (RYZB) announced Tuesday a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire RayzeBio for $62.50 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $4.1 billion, or $3.6 billion net of estimated cash acquired.



RayzeBio is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical therapeutics company with an innovation-leading position in actinium-based RPTs and a pipeline of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug development programs.



RayzeBio is completing construction of a state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, and GMP drug production is expected to begin in the first half of 2024.



This transaction enhances Bristol Myers Squibb's increasingly diversified oncology portfolio by bringing a differentiated platform and pipeline. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Bristol Myers Squibb and RayzeBio Boards of Directors. RayzeBio's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that RayzeBio's shareholders tender their shares in the tender offer.



The transaction is expected to be treated as a business combination and to be dilutive to Bristol Myers Squibb's non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.13 in 2024. Bristol Myers Squibb expects to finance the acquisition with primarily new debt issuance.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RayzeBio common stock.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of RayzeBio's common stock.



Following the successful closing of the tender offer, Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire all remaining shares of RayzeBio that are not tendered into the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price of $62.50 per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken