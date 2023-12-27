

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for housing starts and construction orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Housing starts are expected to sink 4.3 percent on year after falling 6.3 percent in the previous month; construction orders improved an annual 4.2 percent in October.



China will see November data for industrial profits; in October, profits slumped7.8 percent on year.



