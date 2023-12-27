

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China industrial profits registered a double-digit strong growth in November, which was largely driven by the low base of comparison.



Industrial profits advanced 29.5 percent in November from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday. This follows a 2.7 percent rise in October.



During January to November, industrial profits decreased at a slower pace of 4.4 percent from the same period last year to 6.98 trillion. Profits had decreased 7.8 percent in the January to October period.



The uptrend in November was underpinned by the improvement in the manufacturing sector together with macro polices and base effects.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken