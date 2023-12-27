

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 6-month high of 1.6140 against the euro and nearly a 5-1/2-month high of 0.6841 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6179 and 0.6824, respectively.



The aussie climbed to an 8-day high of 97.55 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 97.16.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.9022 and 1.0796, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9004 and 1.0784, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.58 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 99.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.09 against the loonie.



