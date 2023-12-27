Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
First Hydrogen - Wasserstoffperle im Sonderangebot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
22.12.23
18:07 Uhr
154,75 Euro
-1,10
-0,71 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
154,60156,9008:04
155,00156,5008:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.12.2023 | 07:10
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD Colombia to acquire the distribution business of Joli Foods S.A.S. to strengthen its food and nutrition portfolio

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (27 December 2023) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Colombia has signed an agreement to acquire the distribution business of Joli Foods S.A.S. ("Joli Foods") to expand its food and nutrition business and product portfolio.

"The addition of Joli Foods' distribution business to IMCD Colombia's food and nutrition portfolio is an exciting new development in our company's growth history," said Pilar Castellanos, Managing Director, IMCD Colombia. "We are pleased to welcome its team of specialized experts as we join forces to deliver expanded capabilities to support the needs of a market seeking innovative solutions. With our strengthened market offering, we are well equipped to address our customers' formulatory challenges."

Established in 1980, the distribution business of Joli Foods is based in Bogota, Colombia and supplies raw materials to the food, beverage and nutrition industries. In 2022, the distribution business generated a revenue of approximately USD 16 million, representing leading global suppliers that complement IMCD's existing partnerships. IMCD welcomes 11 Joli Foods employees to its local organization.

"We have been impressed with IMCD's ability to quickly develop into a leading speciality distribution partner in Colombia," said Jorge Eduardo Leon, General Manager, Joli Foods. "As Joli Foods now focuses its efforts on producing value-added products and consumer foods, we are pleased to divest our distribution business to IMCD. With our aligned company values, complementary portfolio and IMCD's strong reputation as a multinational leader in this industry, we believe this acquisition is an important step for the Joli Foods distribution business to continue to succeed as the industry evolves."

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

Attached, the press release in pdf format, the main visual and the photo caption.

Attachments

  • Press release_IMCD Colombia to acquire the distribution business of Joli Foods S.A.S. to strengthen its food and nutrition portfolio (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ff2eaffc-b029-42a7-85d1-ef245d38e5fa)
  • photo caption_IMCD Colombia to acquire the distribution business of Joli Foods S.A.S. to strengthen its food and nutrition portfolio (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/27450741-b945-4dad-8d68-a50fc69be012)
  • Main visual_IMCD Colombia to acquire the distribution business of Joli Foods S.A.S. to strengthen its food and nutrition portfolio (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e0c46074-e150-4587-a0cc-dbbafd54cb6c)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.