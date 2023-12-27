

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 5-1/2-month high 0.6337 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6326.



Against the euro and the yen, the yen advanced to 1-week highs of 1.7416 and 90.38 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7449 and 90.07, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.73 against the euro and 91.00 against the yen.



