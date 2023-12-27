

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 5-month high of 1.3186 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-day high of 108.17 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3195 and 107.90, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.4554 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4570.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.44 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken