Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27

27 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 22/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 19,768 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 480.20p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 477.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 479.55p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,581,053 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,581,053. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 632,844 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,888,710.97.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 479.61p 14,813 Chi-X (CHIX) 479.37p 1,973 BATE (BATE) 479.45p 1,930 Aquis (AQXE) 478.89p 630 Turquoise (TRQX) 479.50p 422

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 98 479.00 08:47:45 00383506107TRLO0.1.1 BATE 162 479.00 08:49:53 00383506358TRLO0.1.1 BATE 20 479.00 08:49:53 00383506359TRLO0.1.1 BATE 12 479.00 08:49:53 00383506360TRLO0.1.1 XLON 243 479.00 08:49:53 00383506361TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 479.00 08:49:53 00383506362TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 479.00 08:49:53 00383506363TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 8 479.00 08:49:53 00383506364TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 105 477.00 08:50:16 00383506408TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 280 477.00 08:50:16 00383506409TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 7 477.00 09:04:23 00383508481TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 479.20 10:14:25 00383517752TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 479.00 10:15:21 00383517869TRLO0.1.1 BATE 105 477.80 10:21:26 00383518411TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 60 478.00 10:21:26 00383518413TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 280 478.00 10:21:26 00383518412TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 74 477.40 10:21:26 00383518414TRLO0.1.1 BATE 102 477.40 10:21:26 00383518415TRLO0.1.1 BATE 560 478.00 10:21:26 00383518416TRLO0.1.1 XLON 57 478.00 10:21:26 00383518417TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 78 477.40 10:21:26 00383518418TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 477.00 10:21:26 00383518419TRLO0.1.1 XLON 403 477.00 10:21:26 00383518420TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 477.40 10:21:54 00383518469TRLO0.1.1 XLON 361 477.40 10:21:54 00383518468TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 477.40 10:21:54 00383518470TRLO0.1.1 XLON 79 477.40 10:21:54 00383518471TRLO0.1.1 XLON 93 480.20 10:53:43 00383523859TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 127 480.20 10:53:43 00383523860TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 105 478.20 11:03:49 00383525575TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 15 478.20 11:03:49 00383525576TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 400 478.40 11:03:49 00383525577TRLO0.1.1 XLON 720 478.40 11:03:49 00383525578TRLO0.1.1 XLON 57 478.40 11:03:49 00383525579TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 273 480.00 11:30:50 00383529908TRLO0.1.1 BATE 33 480.00 11:30:50 00383529909TRLO0.1.1 BATE 400 479.60 11:31:13 00383529957TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 479.60 11:31:13 00383529958TRLO0.1.1 XLON 100 480.20 11:36:01 00383530755TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 285 480.20 11:36:01 00383530757TRLO0.1.1 XLON 112 480.20 11:36:01 00383530756TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 3 480.20 11:36:01 00383530758TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 480.20 11:36:01 00383530759TRLO0.1.1 XLON 72 480.20 11:36:01 00383530760TRLO0.1.1 XLON 99 480.20 12:01:35 00383534316TRLO0.1.1 XLON 19 480.20 12:01:35 00383534318TRLO0.1.1 XLON 181 480.20 12:01:35 00383534317TRLO0.1.1 XLON 60 480.20 12:14:34 00383536311TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 102 480.20 12:14:34 00383536313TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 228 480.20 12:14:34 00383536315TRLO0.1.1 BATE 272 480.20 12:14:34 00383536316TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 261 480.20 12:14:34 00383536317TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 480.20 12:14:34 00383536318TRLO0.1.1 XLON 223 480.20 12:14:34 00383536319TRLO0.1.1 XLON 61 480.20 12:14:34 00383536321TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 57 480.20 12:14:34 00383536320TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 480.20 12:14:34 00383536322TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 280 480.20 12:14:34 00383536323TRLO0.1.1 XLON 63 480.20 12:14:34 00383536325TRLO0.1.1 XLON 170 480.20 12:14:34 00383536326TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 480.20 12:14:34 00383536328TRLO0.1.1 XLON 153 480.20 12:14:34 00383536330TRLO0.1.1 XLON 127 480.20 12:14:34 00383536331TRLO0.1.1 XLON 73 480.20 12:14:34 00383536332TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 480.20 12:14:34 00383536334TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 480.20 12:14:34 00383536333TRLO0.1.1 XLON 249 480.20 12:14:34 00383536335TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 480.20 12:14:34 00383536337TRLO0.1.1 XLON 22 480.20 12:14:34 00383536336TRLO0.1.1 XLON 30 480.20 12:14:34 00383536338TRLO0.1.1 XLON 331 479.60 12:14:34 00383536340TRLO0.1.1 XLON 530 480.20 12:14:34 00383536339TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 479.60 12:14:34 00383536342TRLO0.1.1 XLON 169 479.60 12:14:34 00383536341TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 480.20 12:22:33 00383537518TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 129 480.20 12:22:33 00383537519TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 61 480.20 12:22:33 00383537520TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 198 480.20 12:22:33 00383537521TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 332 480.20 12:22:33 00383537522TRLO0.1.1 BATE 356 480.20 12:22:33 00383537523TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 250 480.20 12:22:33 00383537525TRLO0.1.1 BATE 450 480.20 12:22:33 00383537526TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2078 480.20 12:22:33 00383537527TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 480.20 12:22:33 00383537528TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 200 480.20 12:22:33 00383537529TRLO0.1.1 XLON 59 480.20 12:22:33 00383537530TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1192 480.20 12:22:33 00383537531TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 480.20 12:24:49 00383537896TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1552 480.20 12:24:58 00383537911TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 480.20 12:24:58 00383537912TRLO0.1.1 XLON 176 480.20 12:24:59 00383537913TRLO0.1.1 XLON 84 480.20 12:25:12 00383537930TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 480.20 12:26:06 00383538124TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 480.20 12:26:36 00383538223TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 480.20 12:29:42 00383539230TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 480.20 12:29:42 00383539231TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 34 480.20 12:29:56 00383539281TRLO0.1.1 CHIX

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02