PR Newswire
27.12.2023 | 08:06
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27

27 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

22/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

19,768

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

480.20p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

477.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

479.55p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,581,053 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,581,053. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 632,844 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,888,710.97.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

479.61p

14,813

Chi-X (CHIX)

479.37p

1,973

BATE (BATE)

479.45p

1,930

Aquis (AQXE)

478.89p

630

Turquoise (TRQX)

479.50p

422

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

98

479.00

08:47:45

00383506107TRLO0.1.1

BATE

162

479.00

08:49:53

00383506358TRLO0.1.1

BATE

20

479.00

08:49:53

00383506359TRLO0.1.1

BATE

12

479.00

08:49:53

00383506360TRLO0.1.1

XLON

243

479.00

08:49:53

00383506361TRLO0.1.1

XLON

25

479.00

08:49:53

00383506362TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

479.00

08:49:53

00383506363TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

8

479.00

08:49:53

00383506364TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

105

477.00

08:50:16

00383506408TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

280

477.00

08:50:16

00383506409TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

7

477.00

09:04:23

00383508481TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

479.20

10:14:25

00383517752TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

479.00

10:15:21

00383517869TRLO0.1.1

BATE

105

477.80

10:21:26

00383518411TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

60

478.00

10:21:26

00383518413TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

280

478.00

10:21:26

00383518412TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

74

477.40

10:21:26

00383518414TRLO0.1.1

BATE

102

477.40

10:21:26

00383518415TRLO0.1.1

BATE

560

478.00

10:21:26

00383518416TRLO0.1.1

XLON

57

478.00

10:21:26

00383518417TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

78

477.40

10:21:26

00383518418TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

477.00

10:21:26

00383518419TRLO0.1.1

XLON

403

477.00

10:21:26

00383518420TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

477.40

10:21:54

00383518469TRLO0.1.1

XLON

361

477.40

10:21:54

00383518468TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

477.40

10:21:54

00383518470TRLO0.1.1

XLON

79

477.40

10:21:54

00383518471TRLO0.1.1

XLON

93

480.20

10:53:43

00383523859TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

127

480.20

10:53:43

00383523860TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

105

478.20

11:03:49

00383525575TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

15

478.20

11:03:49

00383525576TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

400

478.40

11:03:49

00383525577TRLO0.1.1

XLON

720

478.40

11:03:49

00383525578TRLO0.1.1

XLON

57

478.40

11:03:49

00383525579TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

273

480.00

11:30:50

00383529908TRLO0.1.1

BATE

33

480.00

11:30:50

00383529909TRLO0.1.1

BATE

400

479.60

11:31:13

00383529957TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

479.60

11:31:13

00383529958TRLO0.1.1

XLON

100

480.20

11:36:01

00383530755TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

285

480.20

11:36:01

00383530757TRLO0.1.1

XLON

112

480.20

11:36:01

00383530756TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

3

480.20

11:36:01

00383530758TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

480.20

11:36:01

00383530759TRLO0.1.1

XLON

72

480.20

11:36:01

00383530760TRLO0.1.1

XLON

99

480.20

12:01:35

00383534316TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

480.20

12:01:35

00383534318TRLO0.1.1

XLON

181

480.20

12:01:35

00383534317TRLO0.1.1

XLON

60

480.20

12:14:34

00383536311TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

102

480.20

12:14:34

00383536313TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

228

480.20

12:14:34

00383536315TRLO0.1.1

BATE

272

480.20

12:14:34

00383536316TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

261

480.20

12:14:34

00383536317TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

480.20

12:14:34

00383536318TRLO0.1.1

XLON

223

480.20

12:14:34

00383536319TRLO0.1.1

XLON

61

480.20

12:14:34

00383536321TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

57

480.20

12:14:34

00383536320TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

480.20

12:14:34

00383536322TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

280

480.20

12:14:34

00383536323TRLO0.1.1

XLON

63

480.20

12:14:34

00383536325TRLO0.1.1

XLON

170

480.20

12:14:34

00383536326TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

480.20

12:14:34

00383536328TRLO0.1.1

XLON

153

480.20

12:14:34

00383536330TRLO0.1.1

XLON

127

480.20

12:14:34

00383536331TRLO0.1.1

XLON

73

480.20

12:14:34

00383536332TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

480.20

12:14:34

00383536334TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

480.20

12:14:34

00383536333TRLO0.1.1

XLON

249

480.20

12:14:34

00383536335TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

480.20

12:14:34

00383536337TRLO0.1.1

XLON

22

480.20

12:14:34

00383536336TRLO0.1.1

XLON

30

480.20

12:14:34

00383536338TRLO0.1.1

XLON

331

479.60

12:14:34

00383536340TRLO0.1.1

XLON

530

480.20

12:14:34

00383536339TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

479.60

12:14:34

00383536342TRLO0.1.1

XLON

169

479.60

12:14:34

00383536341TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

480.20

12:22:33

00383537518TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

129

480.20

12:22:33

00383537519TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

61

480.20

12:22:33

00383537520TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

198

480.20

12:22:33

00383537521TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

332

480.20

12:22:33

00383537522TRLO0.1.1

BATE

356

480.20

12:22:33

00383537523TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

250

480.20

12:22:33

00383537525TRLO0.1.1

BATE

450

480.20

12:22:33

00383537526TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2078

480.20

12:22:33

00383537527TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

480.20

12:22:33

00383537528TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

200

480.20

12:22:33

00383537529TRLO0.1.1

XLON

59

480.20

12:22:33

00383537530TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1192

480.20

12:22:33

00383537531TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

480.20

12:24:49

00383537896TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1552

480.20

12:24:58

00383537911TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

480.20

12:24:58

00383537912TRLO0.1.1

XLON

176

480.20

12:24:59

00383537913TRLO0.1.1

XLON

84

480.20

12:25:12

00383537930TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

480.20

12:26:06

00383538124TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

480.20

12:26:36

00383538223TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

480.20

12:29:42

00383539230TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

480.20

12:29:42

00383539231TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

34

480.20

12:29:56

00383539281TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


