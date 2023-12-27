Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20231219_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c45562f5-f7fc-4ebd-a2d8-ef6fef82f289)
- NL_transparency notification_20231219_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c185fa4-118f-48fe-a8b2-de6af79f90e4)
- FR_transparency notification_20231219_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f9b8c52-1fc4-465e-a77c-7ab7ef2f881f)