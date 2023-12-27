DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22 December 2023 it purchased a total of 12,533 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 12,533 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.320 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.316 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.31978

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,011,383 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4066 1.320 XDUB 09:14:54 00068263761TRLO0 4148 1.320 XDUB 09:14:54 00068263760TRLO0 690 1.316 XDUB 09:21:35 00068263796TRLO0 3629 1.320 XDUB 09:39:40 00068263907TRLO0

