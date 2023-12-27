Anzeige
WKN: A3EF1U | ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN METAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN METAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2023 | 08:50
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Metal Resources PLC Announces Grant of New Options and Directors' Dealings

Grant of New Options and Directors' Dealings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / Golden Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on Nevada, US, announces that it has granted options over 3.9 million new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing approximately 4.6 per cent. of the existing issued share capital of the Company, to certain Directors, employees and advisors to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 14p with a life to expiry of 3 years from 22 December 2023 with an immediate vesting period (the "New Options").

Further details on the grant of the New Options are provided below and recognise the contribution made by the team to the rapid development of the Company and the strategic current value of its broad-spectrum natural resource focused exploration and development portfolio.

2.5 million of the New Options have been granted to Golden Metal board directors (the "Director Options"). The Director Options, along with a summary of existing options held are outlined in the table below:

Director Options Granted

Director

Existing options

New Options granted

Exercise price (p) of New Options

Expiry date of New Options

Total options following award of New Options

Oliver Friesen

2,104,859

500,000

14p

21.12.26

2,604,859

David Ovadia

500,000

14p

21.12.26

500,000

J.T. Starzecki

500,000

14p

21.12.26

500,000

Mark Burnett

500,000

14p

21.12.26

500,000

Mick Billing

500,000

14p

21.12.26

500,000

Total

2,104,859

2,500,000

4,604,859

A new pool totalling 1.4 million New Options has been granted to Golden Metal employees and advisors, to be allocated in line with the Board's instructions to non-Board team members, and with the same terms as the Director Options above.

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the director's share dealing.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameOliver Friesen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGolden Metal Resources plc
b)LEI213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentordinary shares of 1p each
Identification codeISIN: GB00BPQY8R36
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of Options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
14p500,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume500,000
- Price14p
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2023
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDavid Ovadia
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGolden Metal Resources plc
b)LEI213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentordinary shares of 1p each
Identification codeISIN: GB00BPQY8R36
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of Options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
14p500,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume500,000
- Price14p
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2023
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
NameJ. T. Starzecki
Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-Executive Director
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NameGolden Metal Resources plc
LEI213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentordinary shares of 1p each
Identification codeISIN: GB00BPQY8R36
Nature of the transactionIssue of Options
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
14p500,000
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume500,000
- Price14p
Date of the transaction22 December 2023
Place of the transactionOff Market

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
NameMark Burnett
Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-Executive Director
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NameGolden Metal Resources plc
LEI213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentordinary shares of 1p each
Identification codeISIN: GB00BPQY8R36
Nature of the transactionIssue of Options
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
14p500,000
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume500,000
- Price14p
Date of the transaction22 December 2023
Place of the transactionOff Market

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
NameMick Billing
Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-Executive Director
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NameGolden Metal Resources plc
LEI213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentordinary shares of 1p each
Identification codeISIN: GB00BPQY8R36
Nature of the transactionIssue of Options
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
14p500,000
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume500,000
- Price14p
Date of the transaction22 December 2023
Place of the transactionOff Market

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Golden Metal Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
