Golden Metal Resources PLC Announces Grant of New Options and Directors' Dealings

Grant of New Options and Directors' Dealings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / Golden Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on Nevada, US, announces that it has granted options over 3.9 million new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing approximately 4.6 per cent. of the existing issued share capital of the Company, to certain Directors, employees and advisors to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 14p with a life to expiry of 3 years from 22 December 2023 with an immediate vesting period (the "New Options").

Further details on the grant of the New Options are provided below and recognise the contribution made by the team to the rapid development of the Company and the strategic current value of its broad-spectrum natural resource focused exploration and development portfolio.

2.5 million of the New Options have been granted to Golden Metal board directors (the "Director Options"). The Director Options, along with a summary of existing options held are outlined in the table below:

Director Options Granted

Director Existing options New Options granted Exercise price (p) of New Options Expiry date of New Options Total options following award of New Options Oliver Friesen 2,104,859 500,000 14p 21.12.26 2,604,859 David Ovadia 500,000 14p 21.12.26 500,000 J.T. Starzecki 500,000 14p 21.12.26 500,000 Mark Burnett 500,000 14p 21.12.26 500,000 Mick Billing 500,000 14p 21.12.26 500,000 Total 2,104,859 2,500,000 4,604,859

A new pool totalling 1.4 million New Options has been granted to Golden Metal employees and advisors, to be allocated in line with the Board's instructions to non-Board team members, and with the same terms as the Director Options above.

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the director's share dealing.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Oliver Friesen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Golden Metal Resources plc b) LEI 213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14p 500,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 500,000 - Price 14p e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Off Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Ovadia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Golden Metal Resources plc b) LEI 213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14p 500,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 500,000 - Price 14p e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Off Market

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name J. T. Starzecki Reason for the notification Position/status Non-Executive Director Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Golden Metal Resources plc LEI 213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 Nature of the transaction Issue of Options Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14p 500,000 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 500,000 - Price 14p Date of the transaction 22 December 2023 Place of the transaction Off Market

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Mark Burnett Reason for the notification Position/status Non-Executive Director Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Golden Metal Resources plc LEI 213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 Nature of the transaction Issue of Options Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14p 500,000 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 500,000 - Price 14p Date of the transaction 22 December 2023 Place of the transaction Off Market

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Mick Billing Reason for the notification Position/status Non-Executive Director Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Golden Metal Resources plc LEI 213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 Nature of the transaction Issue of Options Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14p 500,000 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 500,000 - Price 14p Date of the transaction 22 December 2023 Place of the transaction Off Market

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Golden Metal Resources PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com